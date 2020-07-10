Dorena-Hickman Ferry Temporarily Closed Due to Sand Blocking Missouri Landing

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily halted service due to sand blocking the Missouri Landing.

The ferry had to halt service about 8:30 a.m., today, to allow use of a long-reach trackhoe to clear sand and silt that was deposited during extended flooding this spring.

The ferry is likely to remain closed most of the day, today.

After the issue first surfaced in late-June, rainfall helped to raise river levels sufficiently to allow the ferry to operate. However, as river levels have trended back to more normal levels for this time of year, the silt around the Missouri Landing again forced a halt to service until some of the material can be cleared from the end of the ramp.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.



In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.



Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.



Motorists can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/



The ferry has been added to the KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District1 at www.facebook.com/kytcdistric1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

