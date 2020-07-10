Friday, July 10th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A domestic dispute over toilet paper turned violent and resulted in the bust of a Florida woman for allegedly battering her boyfriend. According to an arrest report, 25-year-old Celesierra Thomas “left scratch marks” on the victim’s shoulder “when they were arguing over toilet paper in their residence” late Monday evening.

The report does not offer further details of the toilet paper discord. Thomas and the victim share a St. Petersburg home and are parents of a baby boy. Noting that the victim had “visible scratches” on his shoulder, cops arrested Thomas for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Thomas, who works as a barista, has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with her boyfriend. Thomas was arrested in September for allegedly scratching the same victim “to prevent him from calling the police” during an argument.

