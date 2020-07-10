MO’s workforce development and higher education efforts get $125 million boost

The state’s workforce development and higher education efforts are getting a $125 million boost by way of federal coronavirus relief funding. During a press conference, state Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan says about 80 million will be used to help public institutions reopen this fall.

About 9.7 million is designated to help train Missourians and boost the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant.

