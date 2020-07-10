President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Missouri

Federal disaster assistance was made available yesterday to the state of Missouri to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from May 3-4, 2020.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding in Bates, Butler, Carter, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Laclede, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Polk, Ripley, Shannon, Stoddard, Wayne, and Wright counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

John Brogan has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Brogan said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

FEDERAL AID PROGRAMS FOR THE STATE OF MISSOURI

Following is a summary of key federal disaster aid programs that can be made available under President Donald J. Trump’s disaster declaration issued for the state of Missouri.

Assistance for the State, Tribal, and Affected Local Governments Can Include as Required:

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for emergency protective measures taken to save lives and protect property and public health. Emergency protective measures assistance is available to state, tribal and local governments on a cost-sharing basis (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for repairing or replacing damaged public facilities, such as roads, bridges, utilities, buildings, schools, recreational areas, and similar publicly owned property, as well as certain private non-profit organizations engaged in community service activities. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

Payment of not more than 75 percent of the approved costs for hazard mitigation projects undertaken by state, tribes and local governments to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural or technological disasters. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

How to Apply for Assistance:

Application procedures for state, tribal, and local governments will be explained at a series of applicant briefings with locations to be announced in the affected area by recovery officials. Approved public repair projects are paid through the state from funding provided by FEMA and other participating federal agencies.

