Food Bank Holds Drive-Thru Food Distributions To Address Increased Demand Due to Covid-19

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled more Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following business closures and temporary layoffs due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The next Covid-19 Response Mobiles will be:

Wednesday, July 15, 5 p.m., Agape Worship Center, 2536 North State Highway K, Hayti

Monday, July 20, 5 p.m. Calvary Full Gospel, 417 Main Street, Cardwell

Other mobile food pantry distributions held with partners include:

Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 704 West Missouri Street, Bloomfield

Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m., Bread Shed, 203 North D Street, Poplar Bluff

Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m., General Baptist Church, 12 West Broadway, Ellsinore. Partner: Bread Shed

Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 125 South Turnbaugh, Puxico. Partner: Harvest Food Ministry

Tuesday, July 14, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1101 North Main, Sikeston. Partner: Tyson Foods

Thursday, July 16, 5 p.m., Portageville Reaching All in Need, 104 East Main, Portageville

Friday, July 17, 4 p.m., Bootheel Arts Center/Food Pantry, 110 North Main, Gideon. Partner: Bayer Fund

Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m., First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut, Doniphan. Partner: Bread Shed

Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 471 Main Street, Lesterville

People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household. These will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.

Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, click on Get Help. The food bank also can help with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.

People wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online at semofoodbank.org, click on Donate or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Mark donations for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.

