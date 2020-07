Friday night, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a building on S. Sprigg Street. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a small fire inside a vacant residential house. The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage. The incident is currently under investigation by Cape Girardeau Police and Fire Departments.

