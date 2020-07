A pedestrian was fatally injured after being hit by a vehicle early yesterday morning on Route OO in Madison County. The incident occurred around 4:35 a.m. about 3 miles north of Fredericktown when 25-year-old Jacob Kirkpatrick of Bismarck was lying in the roadway and was hit by a southbound 2003 Ford Excursion driven by 45-year-old Glenn Mohan of Farmington. Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m.

