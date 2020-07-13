The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is Closed Due to a Mechanical Issue

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily halted service due to a mechanical issue. The ferry had to close at about 4 p.m. yesterday due to a blown hose in the engine room. The ferry is still closed this morning. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to have a dredge working in the Hickman Harbor in the next week or two. That work is likely to impact the ferry’s operational status for several days. Please watch the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page for info on the ferry’s operating status.

