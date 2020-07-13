Weekend Cape County COVID Update July 10th – 12th

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 327 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases. There were 5 new recoveries. This brings the total to 369 cases with 189 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 108 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 192 are in the City of Cape, and 69 are in Jackson. 15 of the cases are travel-related, 241 are from close-contact to a known case, and 70 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 21 (11 recoveries) – No new cases as of Friday. No Saturday or Sunday reports yet.

Perry – 176 (105 recoveries, 3 death) – No Saturday or Sunday reports yet.

Friday 5 new cases 13 new recoveries 2 new deaths



Scott – 192 (141 recoveries, 12 deaths) – No Saturday or Sunday reports yet.

Friday 2 new cases 4 new recoveries



Stoddard – 149 (119 recoveries, 9 deaths) – No Saturday or Sunday reports yet.

Friday 2 new recoveries



Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!