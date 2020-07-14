7-13-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 356 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases. There are 28 new recoveries. This brings the total to 398 cases with 217 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 122 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 206 are in the City of Cape, and 72 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 27 (14 recoveries)

6 new cases

3 new recoveries

Perry – 183 (119 recoveries, 4 deaths)

7 new cases

14 new recoveries

1 new death

Scott – 214 (156 recoveries, 13 deaths)

22 new cases

15 new recoveries

1 new death

Stoddard – 154 (123 recoveries, 9 deaths)

5 new cases

4 new recoveries

