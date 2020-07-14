COVID-19 Testing in Cape July 17-18

COVID19 Testing will be offered this week in Cape Girardeau. Testing will be offer July 17th from 10am-6pm and July 18th from 7am-3pm at Arena Park. Community testing events serve the residents of Missouri. DHSS is partnering with the Missouri National Guard, local health departments, health care providers to offer these events, and different communities will be reached at different times. The test is a PCR test done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!