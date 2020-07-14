Tuesday, July 14th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An ex-con whose rap sheet includes an assortment of felonies and state prison stays was arrested yesterday after allegedly battering a Florida convenience store clerk who asked him to put on a mask or leave the business.

According to investigators, 49-year-old Treg Palmore was not wearing a mask when he entered a Marathon gas station food center. After an employee at the St. Petersburg business asked Palmore to “put on a mask or leave the store,” Palmore refused to depart.

When worker Bola Rizk walked out from behind the counter and again asked Palmore to leave, “the defendant then struck the victim in the head and arm.” The incident was recorded by a store surveillance camera. Palmore fled the scene in a car, but was subsequently apprehended and charged with felony battery.

