Cape man charged for May 28 shooting in 200 block of South Hanover
A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Monday night for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument on May 28th. 42-year-old Tiran Hemphill is charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. A probable-cause statement says the shooting occurred 6 a.m. in the 200 block of South Hanover Street where officers made contact with the victim. The victim was shot in the stomach during a dispute and she was transported to a local hospital. Hemphill is in police custody and his bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.