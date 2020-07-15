River Campus 2020 Summer Arts Festival Canceled

Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus 2020 Summer Arts Festival, scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled. Due to increases in COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County and out of concern for the health and safety of Southeast’s students, faculty, staff, visitors and community members, the event will not be held this year. The summer production of “Bring it On! The Musical,” will continue as scheduled with face coverings and social distancing guidelines in place on Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 12-15 at 7:30 p.m., and two matinee performances on Aug. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall. Both guests and the performance crew will be required to wear masks. Live streaming of these performances also will be available, marking the first time the Holland College of Arts and Media has offered this service for a summer musical. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

