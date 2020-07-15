WEDNESDAY, JULY 15TH, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a Florida court filing, a gender reveal party ended with the mother-to-be getting punched in the face by her boyfriend’s brother, who was arrested on a felony charge of battering a pregnant woman.

Cops say that 27-year-old Marshall Richardson was a guest at a family party Sunday afternoon at a St. Petersburg residence that was hosted by Richardson’s brother and his 20-year-old girlfriend, who is six months pregnant.

During the party, cops say an argument began after Richardson “told subjects to stop smoking around the kids.” After the pregnant woman became upset and called Richardson names, Richardson got into a fight with his brother.

When the siblings were separated, the pregnant woman again called Richardson names, prompting him to allegedly punch her in the face. Richardson was arrested for aggravated battery, a felony, and booked into the county jail.

