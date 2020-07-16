7-15-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. One is in Hardin County, two are in Johnson County, four are in Massac County, one is in Pulaski County, and three are in Union County. There are no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 380 cases, 244 recoveries, and 17 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 25 (17 recoveries)

Hardin: 3 (1 recovery)

1 new case: One male under 5

Johnson: 30 (18 recoveries)

2 new cases: One female 10’s, one female 40’s

Massac: 19 (11 recoveries)

4 new cases: One male under 10, two females 10’s, one male 10’s

Pope: 2 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 87 (54 recoveries)

1 new case: One male 20’s

Union: 214 (142 recoveries, 17 deaths)

3 new cases: One male 20’s, one female 60’s, one male 80’s

