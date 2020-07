The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information to locate a criminal suspect. A warrant was issued July 10 for Casey Burton of Sikeston on the felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $75,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at 573-748-2516.

