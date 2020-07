The Standard Democrat reports that police are investigating an incident in Charleston where a drive-through customer pulled a gun on an employee. An officer with Charleston Department of Public Safety investigated an assault on July 5 at McDonald’s restaurant involving a firearm. A customer in the drive-thru pulled a handgun on an employee. The suspect has yet to be identified and further information was unavailable at this time.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!