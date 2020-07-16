Man arrested after crawling out of woods, chasing homeowner in Cape County

A 25-year-old man was arrested last Thursday after allegedly crawling out of the woods and attempting to break into a Cape Girardeau County home, then resisting arrest. The incident occurred shortly after midnight when a man at home heard noises coming from the woods. After getting his dog and approaching the area of tree brush where the noises had been coming from, the noises stopped and the man turned to return to his home. While walking back, Ryle Caler came crawling out of the underbrush on all fours. The man asked Caler if he was okay or needed help multiple times, but Caler was “yelling at him” and “not making any sense.” The man then ran back toward his home while yelling for his wife to get inside as Caler chased after him. The man made it inside of his residence with his family and Caler attempted to force entry into the family’s van and residence. When police arrived, Caler ran, but was found in a parking lot east of Gordonville Grill. As he was being arrested, Caler kicked an officer in the right side of the face and in the ribs. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

