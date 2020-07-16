Marble Hill man charged for sex crimes committed in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Marble Hill man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday on sex crime charges. 45-year-old Everette Looney faces one count of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy for allegedly having knowing, deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 12 years old. The offenses occurred while the victim’s family resided in a Cape Girardeau apartment, and the warrant stated the offenses took place between August 2012 and 2015. Looney denied the allegations during an interview with police and accused one of the victim’s relatives of encouraging the victim to make accusations against him. Looney is being held on a $50,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled to be at 10:30 a.m. today at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

