One person was arrested for assault after an altercation at a Miner business. The Miner Police Department reported that officers responded to a physical altercation at the Break Time convenience store in Miner on Monday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim and a witness. The suspect, identified as Mark Darmofal, was arrested and charged with assault third. His bond is set at $20,000 cash or surety.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!