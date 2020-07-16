Thursday, July 16th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

“Tiger King” star and animal activist Carole Baskin fell prey to a comedian’s prank — and ended up wishing a happy birthday to a high-profile Australian pedophile.

The founder of Big Cats Rescue — who shot to fame as Joe Exotic’s nemesis on Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary — blew disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris a kiss in a birthday video message on Cameo.

“Hi Rolf Harris, all your kids wanted to get together and tell you that you have really touched them and that they love all that you have done for them,” Baskin says in the clip. Australian comedian Tom Armstrong said he was behind the practical joke, and posted the video on TikTok.

“Surely I couldn’t get another American celebrity to shout out Australia’s most notorious sexual predator,” Armstrong said. Harris, an Australian entertainer, was convicted in 2014 of assaulting four teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

