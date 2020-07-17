Friday, July 17th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest affidavit, a Florida Man arrested for “running in the street unclothed” at 2:45 a.m. told police that he went for the naked jog yesterday after being “dared by a friend.”

58-year-old Konrad Tucker “did not seem bothered by the fact that he was nude while in public view,” a Pinellas Park Police Department officer reported. Tucker reportedly “could not advise where he was staying or who his ‘friend was.’”

Additionally, Tucker “did not have access to any clothing.” Tucker, who is listed as a transient in arrest records, was charged with exposure of sexual organs, a misdemeanor. He is being held in lieu of $150 bond at the Pinellas County jail.

His rap sheet includes convictions for disorderly intoxication, passing a bad check, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license.

