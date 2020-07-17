Missouri Receives $15 Million in CARES Act Funding for Tourism
Missouri is receiving $15-million in grant funding to help rebuild the state’s tourism industry, which has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. State Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon says the funding will help the tourism industry make attractions safer.
Under the program, $15-million in CARES Act funding will be designated for destination marketing organizations, which are entities that promote Missouri as a place to visit. The money can be used for things such as payroll relief and reimbursement for safety equipment. Missouri’s tourism industry generated $14-billion in 2019.