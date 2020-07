Ameren Missouri will have periodic road closures next week on West Cape Rock Drive, between Lexington Avenue and Brookshire Road. The closures are for the construction of a new sub-station and may vary in length, depending on construction and weather conditions. Detours will be provided for motorists.

