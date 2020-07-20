7-17-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed one new COVID19 related death in the region. The individual was a female in her 90’s from Union County. They also reported 7 new cases of COVID-19. Two are in Alexander County, one is in Hardin County, one is in Johnson County, and three are in Union County. There are 7 new recovered cases in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 397 cases, 251 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 27 (17 recoveries)
- 2 new cases: One female 60’s, one female 70’s
Hardin: 6 (1 recovery)
- 1 new case: One female 40’s
Johnson: 36 (18 recoveries)
- 1 new case: One male 60’s
Massac: 19 (11 recoveries)
Pope: 3 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 88 (54 recoveries)
Union: 219 (149 recoveries, 18 deaths)
- 1 new death: female in her 90’s
- 3 new cases: One female 20, one male 30’s, one female 60’s
- 7 new recoveries