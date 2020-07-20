7-17-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed one new COVID19 related death in the region. The individual was a female in her 90’s from Union County. They also reported 7 new cases of COVID-19. Two are in Alexander County, one is in Hardin County, one is in Johnson County, and three are in Union County. There are 7 new recovered cases in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 397 cases, 251 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 27 (17 recoveries)

2 new cases: One female 60’s, one female 70’s

Hardin: 6 (1 recovery)

1 new case: One female 40’s

Johnson: 36 (18 recoveries)

1 new case: One male 60’s

Massac: 19 (11 recoveries)

Pope: 3 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 88 (54 recoveries)

Union: 219 (149 recoveries, 18 deaths)

1 new death: female in her 90’s

3 new cases: One female 20, one male 30’s, one female 60’s

7 new recoveries

