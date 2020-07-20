Arson charge filed in fire at Fruitland apartments

Arson charges were filed Friday against an individual suspected of setting a fire in a Fruitland apartment building Thursday. 62-year-old Samuel Sparks, of Jackson, was charged with 1st – degree arson. Around 6:45 Thursday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s department responded to a report of a structure fire on Lotus Drive. Fruitland Fire Department was already on scene, and Sparks was standing to the side of the building, dressed in jeans and no shirt. Sparks stated that he started the fire in his apartment using a lighter and gasoline. During interrogation, he admitted to removing the smoke detectors in his apartment and intentionally setting the fire in his apartment. No injuries were reported. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

