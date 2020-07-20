Major Case Squad Activated in Cape Girardeau

On Sunday July 19, at 1230 the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject shot in the 400 block of Sheridan. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, a 21 year old Cape Girardeau resident. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad have been activated and are investigating. Anyone with information should contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

