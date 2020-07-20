Missouri DHSS Says There’s a Four-Day Backlog of COVID Cases
Missouri’s health director says there’s a four-day backlog of about seven-thousand COVID-19 tests waiting to get entered into a reporting system. State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams says they’re working as quickly as possible.
Williams said that DHSS is training others to do that job. He also emphasizes that DHSS’s rule is to report positives within an hour. Missouri now has 31,290 confirmed coronavirus cases.