Missouri Launches Three New Resources to Aid COVID-19 Economic Recovery, Including $15 Million in Grants for Tourism

Last Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced new resources as part of the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, including the Show Me Strong Pledge, Business Recovery Lab, and $15 million in grant funding to help rebuild Missouri’s tourism industry.

“Missourians are counting on us to ensure a safe and successful reopening of our state,” Governor Parson said. “These resources will help us rebuild Missouri’s tourism industry and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our citizens, businesses, and communities.”

Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program

Through this program, $15 million in CARES Act funding will be designated for destination marketing organizations (DMOs), entities that promote Missouri as a great place to visit. The funds will be administered by the Missouri Division of Tourism and will grant eligible DMOs funding for recovery efforts such as payroll relief, reimbursement for necessary safety equipment, and the initiation of marketing campaigns with messaging focused on safe travel. Eligible DMOs must have participated in the Division’s Cooperative Marketing Program in FY19, FY20, or both.

“This program is part of a focused effort to support Missouri’s tourism industry. When the COVID-19 health emergency hit Missouri, the tourism and hospitality industry nearly shut down completely,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “This funding will help our tourism industry make our state’s many attractions and activities safer and reinforce messaging to encourage visitors to come to Missouri and safely enjoy all there is to see and do here.”

For more information, visit showmestrong.mo.gov.

Missouri Recovery Lab

The Missouri Recovery Lab is a new online platform designed to assist businesses as they work to become more resilient and adapt to COVID-19 disruptions. It features industry specific best practices, instructional videos, and a resource directory which can be used by businesses, communities, or citizens in search of financial assistance, health and safety information, job placement, and more. It also features a peer-to-peer forum where business leaders can ask questions of the community and share best practices.

To access the Missouri Recovery Lab, visit showmestrong.mo.gov/mo-recovery-lab.

The Show Me Strong Pledge

Businesses and citizens across Missouri are encouraged to show their commitment to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 by taking the Show Me Strong Pledge. This pledge is voluntary and honor-based, and it recommends following basic CDC guidance for businesses and citizens. Best practices that pledge takers will agree to include encouraging physical distancing, cleaning and sanitation, wearing a face mask or face covering when social distancing isn’t possible, and proper hand-washing. Upon taking the pledge, businesses will receive a certificate to display as a demonstration of their commitment. Individuals can show their support by adding the Show Me Pledge frame to their social media profile.

To learn more and take the pledge, visit showmestrong.mo.gov/pledge.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!