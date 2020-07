As construction continues on the diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction, contractor crews will begin tying new pavement into existing pavement on the northbound lane of U.S. 61, closing that lane overnight Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Travelers from Cape Girardeau to Jackson will need to seek an alternate route.

