Saint Francis Healthcare System will Permit One Visitor per Patient Beginning Today

Effective today (Monday, July 20), Saint Francis Healthcare System will permit ONE visitor per patient for primary care, specialty care, and ancillary service appointments (laboratory and imaging), as well as outpatient surgery and procedures and emergency department visits. They continually monitor the COVID-19 situation and can safely invite visitors in with certain restrictions in place.

The following restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors and staff:

• Visitors must be 18 years or older.

• Patients and visitors must provide their own mask. Masks with valves are not permitted. Masks must cover the nose and mouth.

• Patients and visitors will continue to be screened upon entry into all Saint Francis locations. Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms will not be permitted entry – fever and/or new onset or worsening cough or shortness of breath.

• Patients and their visitor do not need to social distance from each other but are required to maintain six feet socially distanced from others at all times. Waiting areas will have limited, socially distanced seating to limit contact with others.

• Visitors must keep their mask on at all times. Patients must remain masked at all times unless instructed otherwise by the provider as part of an exam.

At Saint Francis Medical Center, areas currently not permitting visitors include adult ICUs and the COVID Care Unit.

For the complete visitor policy, visit sfmc.net/COVID19

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!