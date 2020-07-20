Shooting on Good Hope and Benton Friday night in Cape Girardeau

On Friday around 9 pm, Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of shots fired into a vehicle on Good Hope Street at Benton. A subject in a Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped on the roadway when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds into his vehicle. The victim was hit in the leg by one of the rounds that went through his vehicle. The suspects are believed to have fled the area in a small, silver passenger vehicle. The victim traveled to a local hospital via private vehicle, received treatment for the wound and was released. The roadway was temporarily blocked off as Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence. The victim’s vehicle is in police custody and is being processed for evidence as well. This matter is under active investigation. Anyone with any information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

