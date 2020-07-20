Weekend Cape County COVID Update July 17th-20th

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 416 confirmed cases and 45 probable cases. There were 54 new recoveries. This brings the total to 461 cases with 273 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 143 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 239 are in the City of Cape, and 79 are in Jackson.

Friday Updates, no reports for Saturday or Sunday:

Bollinger – 39 (17 recoveries)

8 new cases

Perry – 184 (128 recoveries, 4 deaths)

4 new recoveries

Scott – 232 (169 recoveries, 13 deaths)

2 new cases

Stoddard – 165 (130 recoveries, 9 deaths)

4 new cases

6 new recoveries

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!