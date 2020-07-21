Additional Allegation of Misconduct involving Father Gary Carr

Since the initial April 27, 2020, release outlining an allegation of sexual misconduct involving retired Father Gary Carr, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau has received three additional allegations involving him. One of the allegations involved a male, now an adult, who reported that Father Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him in 1987. This report has been forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney, the jurisdiction where the incident is alleged to have occurred. Another allegation involved a male, now an adult, who reported that Father Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him in the early 1990s. This report has been forwarded to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney, the jurisdiction where the incident is alleged to have occurred. A third male, now an adult, reported that Father Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him in the early 1990s. This report has been forwarded to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney, the jurisdiction where the incident is alleged to have occurred. If you suspect a child is in imminent danger of abuse, please call 911 immediately. Anyone who knows or suspects the abuse of minors or vulnerable adults should contact the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 800-392-3738 or the Missouri Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 800-392-0210.

