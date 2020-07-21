Ashcroft Awards Coronavirus Relief Grant to Cape Girardeau Public Library

The Missouri State Library has awarded Cape Girardeau Public Library a grant of $18,000 in order to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns. The library will use the grant funds to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 through the installation of a book locker system in the southern portion of Cape Girardeau. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds and Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds are used to address digital inclusion and related technical support or to address other efforts that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in FY2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects. The State Library has awarded $960,338 in coronavirus relief funding to 60 libraries. These projects were supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under CARES and LSTA provisions as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!