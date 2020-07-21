Cape man arrested, charged in Bollinger County stabbing incident

About four hours after a victim was repeatedly stabbed Friday morning in Bollinger County, the suspect was found by a Bollinger County sheriff’s deputy and apprehended in connection with the crime. Around 8:30 Friday morning, a 911 caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon had occurred in the area of County Road 328 and Route M. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Zachary Howard, of Cape Girardeau, who was a friend of the victim. The victim sustained three puncture wounds from a small knife in his left arm, chest, and lower back. Upon further investigation, Howard entered the victim’s home through the front door and was told to “stop slamming the door.” Howard then allegedly became “furious” and retrieved a small knife from his back side and stabbed the victim. Howard was charged with 1st – degree assault and armed criminal action. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

