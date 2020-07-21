Major case squad investigating shooting death of 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man

Yesterday morning, just after midnight, the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Sheridan. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, a 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead. The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and are investigating. Anyone with information should contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

