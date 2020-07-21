NB I-55 in Scott, Cape counties reduced for pavement work

Northbound I-55 in Scott and Cape Girardeau counties, from mile marker 80 near Benton to mile marker 95 in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. The work will take place from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from July 22 through Oct. 1. All work is weather permitting. Work zone will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

