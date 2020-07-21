Protect the Nest

Over the next several weeks, Southeast Missouri State University will be preparing to welcome students for the start of the fall 2020 semester for the return of face-to-face classes. Students will find campus life to be a bit different. Face coverings are now required, and safety signage is being posted across the University. Plexiglass has been installed in some public areas, hand sanitizer is readily available in departments and offices, and students and employees are asked to use disinfectant to help keep spaces clean. Chairs are being separated or marked off in classrooms, and some classes are being moved to larger rooms in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Other courses are being shifted to alternate forms of delivery if social distancing is not possible. You can learn more at semo.edu/protectthenest.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!