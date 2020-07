A Puxico man drowned in Wappapello Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 55-year-old Jerry Pennington was swimming to an anchored vessel in Lake Wappapello, before he began to struggle. He did not resurface after submerging. His body was found two miles west of the Wappapello Dam, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!