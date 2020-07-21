Tuesday, July 21st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man was injured in a bicycle crash with an iguana. Don’t worry — the injuries weren’t life-threatening, at least for the 62-year-old bicyclist. The man was riding on a path July 10th in Marathon, in the Keys, when the iguana darted in front of him.

Keys residents are in a “constant battle” with the lizards, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff. “They’re just everywhere. Cars hit them a lot on the highway.” They can grow up to five feet long and have been known to fall from trees in cool weather.

The sheriff’s office said this one got stuck between the front tire and the wheel fork. It caused the front tire to lock up, and the rider tumbled over the handlebars and onto the asphalt. The bicyclist was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital and given stitches to his head. He also had scrapes on his arms and a leg.

