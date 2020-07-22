Ameren Missouri Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program helps customers save money and reduce energy use

As the temperature climbs, so do most homes’ energy usage. By recycling unused or underutilized refrigerators and freezers, Ameren Missouri customers can earn a $25 rebate, plus save more than $700 on their energy statement over the next five years.

Ameren Missouri will provide free contactless, curbside pickup to haul away the appliances.

Over the last 10 years, more than 40,000 customers have participated in Ameren Missouri’s Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program, receiving rebates totaling nearly $2 million. The average customer saved about 1,000 kilowatt hours per year after their fridge or freezer was recycled, which is approximately a 10% savings on their total energy statement.

How it Works

Customers can request an appointment online or by calling 1-877-215-5752. Ameren Missouri will email your appointment date and time window two days prior to your appointment. On the day of your appointment, a technician will call with an estimated arrival time. Customers will need to move the fridge or freezer outside of their home or provide a clear path through their garage so the technicians can maintain a safe distance from your family. Your energy technician will confirm your appliance qualifies for the $25 incentive and haul it away. The check will be mailed within eight weeks.

In addition to removing your appliance, Ameren Missouri will provide customers with a free Energy Efficiency Kit. The kit includes products that help improve energy efficiency at home, such as LED light bulbs, a high-efficiency showerhead, faucet aerators for the bathroom and kitchen, hot water heater pipe insulation, and an alarm that signals when your furnace filter needs replacement.

Customers can find other energy-saving products online at AmerenMissouriSavings.com . Many of these products include instant rebates to help you save even more money, both now and down the road.

For more information on Ameren Missouri’s Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program, visit AmerenMissouriSavings.com/fridge .

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri .