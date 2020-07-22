Drug trafficking charges filed against Cairo man possessing more than 400 grams of meth

A Cairo, IL, man is now in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being found in possession of a Glock 17 9 mm firearm, a digital scale, nearly 40 grams of marijuana and more than 400 grams of meth. On Friday, Cape Girardeau police conducted a traffic stop for a car driven by 23-year-old Demetrius McGee, who had a suspended driving status out of Illinois. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and McGee was hesitant to exit the vehicle. Officer searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock 17 9 mm handgun and a “marijuana cigar” underneath the driver’s seat. In the back seat of the car, officers found a backpack that contained 11 additional bags of marijuana weighing 3.5 grams each, two bags of meth weighing a total of 75 grams, a black digital scale, a box of sandwich bags and a Glock magazine clip containing 17 bullets. McGee is charged with second-degree trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

