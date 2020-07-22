Gunfire exchanged Monday morning at Cape gas station

The Southeast Missourian reported that early Monday morning police responded to a call of shots fired at a gas station in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. and located witnesses at the scene. The witnesses claimed two Black male passengers in a small, red vehicle exited the car near a gas pump and fired shots at an unknown adult male standing near the vehicle. The man fired back with a handgun and all the men backed away from each other before fleeing the scene. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene and the matter remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...