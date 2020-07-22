July 21st Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 471 confirmed cases and 44 probable cases. There are no new recoveries. This brings the total to 515 cases with 275 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 157 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 270 are in the City of Cape, and 88 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 51 (24 recoveries)

8 new cases (4 confirmed, 4 probable)

4 new recoveries

Perry – 185 (137 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Scott – 259 (184 recoveries, 13 deaths)

17 new cases

14 new recoveries

Stoddard – 177 (146 recoveries, 9 deaths)

6 new cases

5 new recoveries