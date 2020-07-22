Police request public assistance identifying 3 suspects in Monday morning homicide

The Cape Girardeau Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects in a homicide committed early Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau. The photos were captured by a surveillance system at the scene of the homicide. The victim has been positively identified as 21-year-old Anthony Miller, of Cape Girardeau, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad remains active and is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information regarding the homicide can contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

