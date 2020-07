July 22nd Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 483 confirmed cases and 44 probable cases. There are 66 new recoveries. This brings the total to 527 cases with 341 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 161 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 276 are in the City of Cape, and 90 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 52 cases (47 confirmed, 5 probable), 33 recoveries

1 new probable case

9 new recoveries

Perry – 188 cases (186 confirmed, 2 probable), 152 recoveries, 4 deaths

1 new case

13 new recoveries

Scott – 267 cases, 197 recoveries, 13 deaths

8 new cases

14 new recoveries

Stoddard – 179 cases, 148 recoveries, 9 deaths

2 new cases

2 new recoveries