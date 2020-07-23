Smith Introduces Bill Allowing All Americans to Protect Their Families and Private Property

Tuesday, Congressman Jason Smith introduced the American Family and Private Property Defense Act. This legislation guarantees American families have the right to defend their home and their private property. It comes after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Monday night. Smith’s legislation prevents a U.S. citizen from being prosecuted for the use of force against an intruder as long as that force was used to protect themselves, another individual, or private property. It allows force to be use without first retreating. The legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on July 21st and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee where it awaits further consideration.

