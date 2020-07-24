CHANGE IN LINE UP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT’S CONCERT AT THE SIKESTON RODEO

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced today Ashley McBryde will not appear at the Sikeston Rodeo on Thurs., Aug. 6.

“We were sad to hear that Ashley McBryde will not appear at our event, but rest assured we are working tirelessly to find a new act to take the stage following rodeo events on Thursday,” said Rodeo Chairman, Travis Deere.

Tickets already purchased for Thursday night’s event are still valid for the Rodeo contest and the new musical act which will be announced soon.

Tickets are going fast for this year’s Rodeo, and Friday night’s event is already sold out. The Sikeston Jaycees are highly encouraging those who are interested to get tickets early. Tickets can be purchased at the box office located at 1220 N. Ingram Rd in Sikeston or over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 online at SikestonRodeo.com.